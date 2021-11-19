Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Somalia -state news agency

Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in the Somali capital Mogadishu, state news agency(SPA) quoted the Saudi Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday.

A Saudi diplomatic delegation visited Somalia in June, where it discussed preparations for reopening the embassy that has been operating from neighbouring Kenya for years. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alex Richardson)

