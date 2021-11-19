Left Menu

Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Somalia -state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:39 IST
Saudi Arabia has reopened its embassy in the Somali capital Mogadishu, state news agency(SPA) quoted the Saudi Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday.

A Saudi diplomatic delegation visited Somalia in June, where it discussed preparations for reopening the embassy that has been operating from neighbouring Kenya for years. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

