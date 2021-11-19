Agitation against farm laws will find a place in history: Bhujbal

Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday congratulated farmers over the Centre's decision to repeal the three agri laws and said their year-long agitation against the contentious legislations will find a place not only in Indian but also world history.

Bhujbal, who is also the Nashik district guardian minister, said the decision by the Modi government may have been taken with an eye on the upcoming polls in a number of states, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers across Nashik district expressed happiness over the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning to repeal the three controversial agri-marketing laws, which had triggered massive protests last year.

“The agitation by farmers was unprecedented. It will find a place in history of the nation. It may find a mention in global history also. The government may have taken the decision in view of the forthcoming elections. Whatever it is, I congratulate the farmers,” the NCP leader said.

Various organisations from Nashik which participated in protests against the farm laws gathered near a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Shivaji Road in the heart of the city and celebrated the government decision.

Members of these outfits had agitated in various ways and also participated in the farmers' agitation on borders of Delhi.

Organisations such as the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, the Samyukta Kisan Sabha and the Samyukta Shetkari Kruti Samiti welcomed the Centre's announcement to roll-back the laws.

Besides farmers and their organisations, local units of political parties such as the Shiv Sena, the Congress, the NCP and the Aam Aadmi Party also welcomed the decision.

A banner stating that the ''Modi government has bowed before the farmers at last'' was displayed at the NCP office in the city. Fire-crackers were burst and sweets were distributed on the occasion.

A tribute was also paid to the farmers who lost their lives during the protests which started after the laws were passed in Parliament in September last year.