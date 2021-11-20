Left Menu

J-K: 61-year-old marathoner runs from Patnitop to Kanyaikumari to raise funds for rehabilitation of differently-abled soldiers

With the objective of promoting fitness, creating awareness, and achieving bliss through the act of giving, 61-year old Ajwani Kumar, a marathoner is running from Jammu and Kashmir's Patnitop to Kanyakumari to raise funds for the up-gradation of tribal schools in Maharashtra and supporting the rehabilitation of differently-abled soldiers.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-11-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 11:00 IST
61-year-old marathoner Ajwani Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the objective of promoting fitness, creating awareness, and achieving bliss through the act of giving, 61-year old Ajwani Kumar, a marathoner is running from Jammu and Kashmir's Patnitop to Kanyakumari to raise funds for the up-gradation of tribal schools in Maharashtra and supporting the rehabilitation of differently-abled soldiers. Kumar is the founder-director of team FAB Foundation that was started by a group of runners, who wanted to combine their passion for running with their desire to help society.

Kumar has run many inter-city and inter-state marathons for social causes and has been helping the needy through the funds raised in these marathons. "We run for causes. Our major purpose is to dominate the 100 per cent money to the causes. Right now we are trying to develop tribal schools. As a civilian, our team wanted to do something for the army. It's a tribute to all the veterans, army personnel. We have one more which is about giving is blissful. Our membership is coming from the Bank of Baroda and Goregaon sports club," Kumar told ANI.

At Udhampur, Kumar was welcomed by the ex-servicemen at Kargil war memorial Udhampur, where he discussed his motive behind the running from Kashmir to Kanya kumari and also facilitated the students who participated with him from Patnitop to Udhampur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

