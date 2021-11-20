Left Menu

Jharkhand: Blast on railway tracks in Dhanbad division derails diesel locomotive; two trains cancelled, several diverted

A bomb blast took place on the railway line between DEMU railway station and Richughutta railway station on Dhanbad Division in the early hours of Saturday leading to the derailment of a diesel locomotive, informed Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer, Eastern Central Railway.

ANI | Latehar (Jharkhand) | Updated: 20-11-2021 11:07 IST
A bomb blast took place on the railway line between DEMU railway station and Richughutta railway station on Dhanbad Division in the early hours of Saturday leading to the derailment of a diesel locomotive, informed Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer, Eastern Central Railway. As per the official statement, at around 12:55 am today while a diesel loco was on a run in block section as reported by the permanent way inspector of Latehar, a bomb blast on the lines by some miscreant led to the derailment of the loco.

"Due to this, both up and down movements of trains were blocked. Various railway officials including Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineers, Senior Divisional Engineer were rushed to the spot," read the statement. Repair and restoration work on the line is underway. Up line has been cleared whereas work on the down line is still going on. No casualty has been reported, informed Latehar Police officials.

Dehri On Sone - Barwadih Passenger Special (03364) and Barwadih- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Gomo Special train (03362) were terminated while the route of other trains were also changed due to the incident, as per railways. (ANI)

