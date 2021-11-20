Left Menu

4 killed after building collapses due to heavy rains in Andhra's Anantapur

Three children and a woman lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur.

ANI | Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-11-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 12:34 IST
4 killed after building collapses due to heavy rains in Andhra's Anantapur
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three children and a woman lost their lives after a three-storey building collapsed due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur. According to the police, more than four people are still trapped inside the building rubble.

"The building collapsed at around 3 am in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district. The three-storey old building was constructing another two floors by sharing the wall with an adjacent building," Circle Inspector Satyababu said. Rescue operation is underway. More information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
2
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021