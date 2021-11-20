Left Menu

Heavy rains: Pathanamthitta district admin suspends pilgrimage at Sabarimala temple for a day

Pathanamthitta district administration has suspended pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple, which is situated in the district, for a day on Saturday, due to heavy rains and rising water levels in the Pamba river.

ANI | Pathanamthitta (Kerala) | Updated: 20-11-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 12:55 IST
Pathanamthitta district admin suspends pilgrimage at Sabarimala temple for a day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Pathanamthitta district administration has suspended pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple, which is situated in the district, for a day on Saturday, due to heavy rains and rising water levels in the Pamba river. A red alert has been issued for Kakki-Anathode reservoir (gates open) and Pamba dam, said District Collector Dr Divya Iyer.

"The pilgrims who have booked via virtual queue will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions turn conducive. We request the pilgrims to cooperate by not undertaking the journey during this time," said the Pathanamthitta district collector Divya S Iyer. The administration has also said that it will make arrangements for the devotees to reach Pamba from the Nilakkal base camp. The pilgrims will be allowed in different batches after ensuring necessary security. They will be allowed in batches at regular intervals after monitoring the water level of the Pamba river and dam.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Pathanamthitta district collector Iyer and Sabarimala ADM Arjun Pandyan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

