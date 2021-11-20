Indore ranks India's cleanest city for 5th consecutive year
Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row by the Centre.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row by the Centre. President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.
Gujarat's Surat was named the second cleanest city, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was ranked third in the list. Gujarat's Ahmedabad was conferred with Swachh Survekshan Awards for being the country's cleanest cantonment.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the country's cleanest state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi bagged the cleanest 'Ganga town' award. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan asks Chhattisgarh for coal blocks development for energy security
Chhattisgarh CM gets 'whipped' as part of Diwali Govardhan puja ritual
Eight naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district
Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in encounter in Dantewada
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel demands UPA-era tax rates for petrol, diesel