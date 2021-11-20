Indore ranks India's cleanest city for 5th consecutive year

Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row by the Centre. President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

Gujarat's Surat was named the second cleanest city, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was ranked third in the list. Gujarat's Ahmedabad was conferred with Swachh Survekshan Awards for being the country's cleanest cantonment.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the country's cleanest state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi bagged the cleanest 'Ganga town' award. (ANI)

