J-K: Unidentified terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Kulgam
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that is underway in the Ashmuji area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, said the Kashmir police.
ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-11-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 13:42 IST
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that is underway in the Ashmuji area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, said the Kashmir police. "Police and security forces are on the job," said the policed.
Further details shall follow, the police added. "Encounter has started at Ashmuji area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir police. (ANI)
