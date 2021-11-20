Hon’ble Minister Shri. Hardeep Puri, opens the “Opportunities in Oil & Gas Sector” round table with Mr. Anil Agarwal of VedantaLtd at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Vedanta chairman Mr. Anil Agarwal and Dy CEO of Cairn Oil and Gas Mr. Prachur Sah at the “Opportunities in Oil & Gas Sector” round table with Shri Hardeep Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs and Aman Puri counsel general of India Dubai.

Dubai, 18th Nov 2021: India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri and Mr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, open the “Opportunities in Oil & Gas Sector” Round table with Mr. Anil Agarwal the Chairman of Vedanta Limited, one of the largest natural resources companies, and Mr. Prachur Sah, Dy CEO of Cairn Oil and Gas alongside global investors at the India Pavilion of Expo 2020.

Dubai Expo has catered to multiple discussion on global best practices and improvements so far. Shri Puri spoke about Indian government’s strategies for fast-tracking investments in the Indian Oil and Gas value chain, energy security, access, as well as transition to sustainable energy along with Indo-UAE energy cooperation and mutually benefit from India’s objective of to become self-reliant.

As India is the 3rd Largest Oil Consumer in the world and the 4th largest LNG importer, conducting the deliberation was with an additional objective of delivering the National Oil Companies (NOCs), International Oil & Gas majors, Sovereign Funds and Institutional Investors an opportunity to have in-depth discussion with the regulators and decision-makers from the Indian Oil and Gas sector and explore collaboration opportunities in India and understand the ongoing market and regulatory reforms in the country.

Speaking after the round table Shri Anil Agarwal said “We believe in India;I have always said, India is a very special place with 1.4 billion people. With our upbeat operations, Vedanta is the producer of 30% of oil in India.

A country like ours needs to be assured that we can produce oil for our own consumption, the sector needs to help eradicate poverty and create jobs. The way the current govt has opened up doors, the time has come where we will see more opportunities. Iam pleased with how the current govt has honouredthe deserved.” Mr. Agarwal Added, “India is a land of Entrepreneurs. My suggestion to foreign investors is please tie up with the Indian entrepreneurs and they will design ways for you because you need a local partner for a premium market.” PWR PWR

