Nihang Sikhs arrive on camels at Delhi's Ghazipur border to celebrate Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, Nihang Sikh farmers arrived at the Ghazipur border along with camels to the protesting site on Saturday and expressed their happiness over the Centre's decision.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 15:20 IST
Nihang Sikhs arrive on camels at Ghazipur border on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, Nihang Sikh farmers arrived at the Ghazipur border along with camels to the protesting site on Saturday and expressed their happiness over the Centre's decision. Happiness was writ large on the faces of farmers after the announcement of the repealing of the three contentious farm laws as they distributed sweets and danced, expressing their joy.

Meanwhile, Nihang Sikhs, who arrived at the border barefoot, were no way behind in expressing their contentment. Joban Singh, a Nihang Sikh, who came from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, with five camels at the Ghazipur border said, "We came here to celebrate. PM Modi has rolled back the three laws which was our main demand. We have said we won't go home until these laws are taken back. So, we are very happy that Modi Ji has withdrawn these laws."

"Our main motive is fulfilled. We have brought the camel to celebrate. We are going to all the Delhi borders where the protest is taking place. We are coming from the Shajahanpur border. This is the second border we have come to. We organized langar for the agitating farmers at Singhu, Tikri and Shahjahanpur borders for the past one year," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

