Price of vegetables
- Country:
- India
Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 1,000-4,000; Brinjal 120-6,000; Tomato 400-1,000; Bitter Gourd 1,500-4,165; Bottle Gourd 1,600-4,200; Ash Gourd 800-2,000; Green Chilli 120-7,000; Banana Green 800-3,600; Beans 350-6,000; Green Ginger 600-4,000; Carrot 1,200-8,000; Cabbage 500-5,000; Ladies Finger 180-6,000; Snake Gourd 1,400-3,000; Beetroot 300-4,000; Cucumber 300-1,663; Ridge Gourd 1,300-6,800; Radish 300-4,000; Capsicum 200-10,000; Drumstick 1,600-16,000; Sweet Pumpkin 400-1,000; Knool Khol 1,000-12,000; Lime 100-3,500.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Sindh wastes over 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines
US hiring rebounded in October, with 531,000 jobs added
Delhi HC quashes FIR for offence against woman subject to Rs 25,000 cost
TN police file 2,000 cases for violating SC directive on firecrackers
J&K reports over 1,000 dengue cases, authorities intensify preventive measures