Price of vegetables

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). Rates per quintal: Cauliflower 1,000-4,000; Brinjal 120-6,000; Tomato 400-1,000; Bitter Gourd 1,500-4,165; Bottle Gourd 1,600-4,200; Ash Gourd 800-2,000; Green Chilli 120-7,000; Banana Green 800-3,600; Beans 350-6,000; Green Ginger 600-4,000; Carrot 1,200-8,000; Cabbage 500-5,000; Ladies Finger 180-6,000; Snake Gourd 1,400-3,000; Beetroot 300-4,000; Cucumber 300-1,663; Ridge Gourd 1,300-6,800; Radish 300-4,000; Capsicum 200-10,000; Drumstick 1,600-16,000; Sweet Pumpkin 400-1,000; Knool Khol 1,000-12,000; Lime 100-3,500.

