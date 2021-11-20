Hope state govt, Centre will compensate farmers soon for crop loss due to rains: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday expressed the hope that the state government and Centre would compensate farmers for their crop loss due to heavy rains.

''There is severe damage to the crops in many parts of the Karnataka. I hope that the state government and the Central government will soon compensate farmers for their crop loss'', he said, addressing a gathering here.

The Lingayat strongman was taking part in the 'Jan Swaraj Yatra', a four-day event organised by the BJP in view of the December 10 MLC elections for 25 seats.

He welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to withdraw the three contentious farm laws.

''The welfare of farmers is important for our Prime Minister. His wish is to see that the farmers’ income double in short time. In this regard, he has introduced various schemes for the farmers,” Yediyurappa said.

Stating that Modi had implemented the Swaminathan Committee report, Yediyurappa said the BJP government's intention was that the farmers should get proper price for their produce.

He pointed out that the Centre gives Rs 6,000 under the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and the state adds another Rs 4,000 to it. This way, farmers of Karnataka gets Rs 10,000.

Yediyurappa also said that the Centre has introduced many schemes for women empowerment to see that they become entrepreneurs and provide jobs.

