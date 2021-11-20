What’s black in farm laws except for its ink, asks V K Singh

What is black in the farm laws other than the ink used to write them, Union minister V K Singh asked on Saturday and said there is a fight for supremacy in farmer organisations which are not thinking about benefits to small farmers.

The Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation put the poser a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to repeal the three central farm laws in the upcoming parliamentary session.

''I asked a farmer leader to tell me what is black (in the farm laws). You people say this is a black law. I asked them what is black barring the ink (used),” the former Army chief told reporters here, recounting his interaction with a farmer leader.

“They said we endorse your view but these (laws) are still black,'' said Singh ''What is the cure (for this)? There is no cure,” he said expressing his exasperation.

The Union minister said this while interacting with reporters on his way to attend a programme in the adjoining Siddharth Nagar district.

“In farmers' organisations, there is a fight for supremacy among themselves. These people cannot think about the benefits to small farmers,'' he said.

Asked about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s claim that the Prime Minister was forced to do a rethink on the farm laws due to the impending elections and protest movements by farmers, Singh dismissed the Hyderabad MP’s assertion saying he knows nothing about agriculture.

“Owaisi Saheb does not do farming and one who does not do it, does not understand it either,” said Singh.

He added it was the BJP government which implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee report. The National Commission on Farmers, also known as Swaminathan Committee, was set up in November 2004 under the chairpersonship of Prof M S Swaminathan to address farmers’ distress and a spate of suicide among them.

The committee had submitted a series of five reports between December 2004 and October 2006, recommending a slew of measures to ameliorate farmers’ plight by faster and more inclusive growth Dismissing Owaisi’s claim that the decision to roll back the farm laws was taken under the fear of impending elections, Singh exuded confidence that the BJP will register a grand win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“You will see yourself the way the BJP will win the upcoming UP assembly elections,” he said.

