Left Menu

Andhra floods: 20 dead, over 30 missing

As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-11-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 19:10 IST
Andhra floods: 20 dead, over 30 missing
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing.

"The death toll rises to 20 due to floods in Andhra Pradesh. Over 30 still missing," Andhra Pradesh Government officials said on Saturday.

The Indian Coast Guard Station Krishnapatnam deployed two flood-relief teams in Nellore district recently for augmenting flood relief operations and rendering assistance to the stranded personnel in Kollagatala village amid heavy rains across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021