J-K Cong calls repeal of farm laws ‘defeat of BJP govt’s arrogance’

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday described the repeal of farm laws as “defeat of the BJP government's arrogance and ego”, while the saffron party said the rollback reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's magnanimous character.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Yogesh Sawhney said the Centre’s decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws is a victory for the farmers.

“It is a defeat of the arrogance, ego and hollow pride of the BJP government. It is the historic victory of the farmers and the opposition. The fight of the Congress party alongside our farmer brothers has finally culminated in the defeat of the Modi government and brought an end to the black laws,” he told reporters here.

Sawhney maintained that taking back the laws was not enough as many precious lives were lost in the struggle, which would continue till all the issues of the farmers are addressed to the satisfaction of the agitators.

He also claimed that the development was the outcome of BJP candidates losing in the recent by-elections and also keeping an eye on the upcoming assembly polls. However, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said the decision has once again highlighted the prime minister’s magnanimous character.

“It has been more than a year since the central government brought these three agriculture laws for the benefit of farmers, especially the small and marginal ones, but unfortunately, some farmer unions had been protesting on the Delhi borders against these welfare laws for the reason best known to them,” he said in a statement.

''Today yet again, Modi while preferring the larger public interest announced to repeal these laws despite the fact that soon after the introduction of these laws, a large number of farmers had considered these laws beneficial for them and had also appreciated the Union government for the same,'' he added.

Another BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said equating the withdrawal of the farm laws with Article 370 or the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) issues is “political bankruptcy”.

