CISF finds foreign currencies worth Rs 11.50 lakh with passenger at IGI Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has detected high volume of foreign currency worth Rs 11.50 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the force said on Saturday.

Updated: 20-11-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 21:11 IST
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has detected high volume of foreign currency worth Rs 11.50 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the force said on Saturday. The paramilitary force said its personnel deployed at the Security Hold Area of IGI airport detected USD 15,000 and 1,050 Dirhams worth approximately Rs 11,50,000 from the hand baggage of a passenger on Friday at about 11.05 am during Pre-Embarkation Security Check.

The passenger was later identified as Md Riyasat (an Indian), said the CISF, adding he was to travel on a Dubai-bound Spice Jet flight No SG-705. On enquiry, the force said, the passenger could not produce any valid reason to carry such a large amount of foreign currencies.

"Later, the passenger along with detected foreign currency was handed over to customs officials for further action in the matter," the CISF said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

