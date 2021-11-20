Ferozepur: Hand grenade found in tiffin box

A hand grenade kept in a tiffin box was found at Sekhwan village in Zira sub-division here, police said on Saturday.

The tiffin box was found by some officials of the Forest Department.

Later, forest officials informed police following which district police chief Harmandeep Singh Hans, along with a police contingent rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area. The senior superintendent of police said it appears to be a live hand grenade. A bomb disposal squad has been called, he said.

