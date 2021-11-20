Left Menu

Indore Municipal Corporation employees celebrate city getting 'cleanest city' award for fifth time

Employees of Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday celebrated the city being conferred with the 'Cleanest City' award.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:21 IST
Indore Municipal Corporation employees celebrate city getting 'cleanest city' award for fifth time
Employees of Indore Municipal Corporation celebrating after the city won 'Cleanest City' award for the fifth consecutive time. (Photo/ANI).
Employees of Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday celebrated the city being conferred with the 'Cleanest City' award. Employees celebrated the city receiving the honour for the fifth consecutive time with dance and music.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at an event here on Saturday. Surat in Gujarat was ranked the second cleanest city and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was ranked third.

Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the cleanest state in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

