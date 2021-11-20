Left Menu

5 LeT terrorist associates arrested in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a network of active associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by arresting five active terrorist associates.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a network of active associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by arresting five active terrorist associates. As per an official release, Pulwama police, during the investigation of cases pertaining to multiple grenade attacks in the Pulwama district busted the network.

J-K Police release said the terrorist associates, identified as Showket Islam Dar, Aijaz Ahmad Lone, Aijaz Gulzar Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Nasser Ahmad Shah, are all residents of Lelhar Pulwama. Preliminary investigation revealed that the module was acting as a sleeper cell and was involved in procurement as well as transportation of arms and ammunition. They were also involved in carrying out grenade attacks on security forces at the behest of their handlers.

"Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists," the release said. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at the Kakapora police station. Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

