Left Menu

Environment minister condoles death of woman forest guard in tigress attack

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday condoled the death of a woman forest guard in an attack by a tigress in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, and hailed the frontline heroes of the forest department for doing a great job despite risks.Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt Swati Dumane.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 10:33 IST
Environment minister condoles death of woman forest guard in tigress attack
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday condoled the death of a woman forest guard in an attack by a tigress in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district and hailed the frontline heroes of the forest department for doing a great job despite risks.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt Swati Dumane. Our forest frontline heroes are doing a great job, fraught with risks. My condolences to Smt Dumane's family. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti," the minister tweeted.

Dumane was killed by a tigress in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning while she was conducting a survey along with three other personnel to determine the number of tigers there, according to officials.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021