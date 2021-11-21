Left Menu

Stubble burning in Punjab not responsible for rising pollution in Delhi, says study conducted by Punjab Agriculture University

The Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) said that according to their study, stubble burning is not the reason for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 21-11-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 11:28 IST
Stubble burning in Punjab not responsible for rising pollution in Delhi, says study conducted by Punjab Agriculture University
Dr Prabhjot Kaur Sidhu, Principal Scientist, Punjab Agriculture University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) said that according to their study, stubble burning is not the reason for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi. Dr Prabhjot Kaur Sidhu, the Principal Scientist at PAU, said, "We have analysed data from the last four years, from October 1 to 16. During this period, due to the withdrawal of monsoon, the temperature starts falling and the wind speed is at 2km/hour or below. For any pollutants to move from one region to another, the wind speed needs to be at 5 km/hour."

She further said, "According to the data, only four times - in 2019 and 2020-- when the wind speed was at 5km/hour or above. During this time, the wind was towards the southern direction and not towards Delhi. So, nobody can claim that the rise in pollution level is due to stubble burning." The principal scientist, who is the Head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology at the PAU, said that the pollutants need high wind speed to move and every state is responsible for its own pollution. Delhi's AQI is anyway higher as compared to Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021