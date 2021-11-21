Ministers to go to rain affected districts & oversee relief work: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that all ministers of his government would travel to rain-battered districts in the state and oversee relief work there. He said a survey is on to estimate the damage and the compensation will be announced at the earliest.

''Several Ministers are in the rain-affected districts as this was unseasonal rain. Some Ministers, who couldn't do so earlier, will also go. All Ministers will go to their districts,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he pointed out that there is a need to get the Election Commission's permission as well, in the wake of December 10 legislative council polls and that he has spoken to the EC in this regard.

''I have told the commission to allow Ministers to hold meetings with officials, to permit the survey work. The Chief Secretary will also be writing to the Election Commission in this regard. Ministers will go to the affected districts immediately,'' he added.

The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities Constituencies for 25 seats, due to retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10, and the Model Code of Conduct is in place.

Noting that the depression in the Bay of Bengal has resulted in unexpected, untimely, widespread rains in the south and north interior and coastal parts of the state, Bommai said that due to excessive rains in the interior regions in the last few days, there are reports of destruction of crops, connecting roads and bridges, and loss of lives in some places.

He said that during the recent video conference, district administrations were directed to survey losses at all affected regions.

Pointing out that continuous rains made it difficult to do surveys in some areas, the Chief Minister said ''Preliminary or eyesight surveys have begun where the rains have reduced and information is getting uploaded on the portal. From today evening we will examine the reports, discuss with officials the funds required, following which the compensation will be announced.'' During the rains in July, August, and September, three lakh farmers had lost their crops and the government has already released compensation, he said, adding that Rs 130 crore was pending and that he has ordered for its immediate disbursement through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

The CM said he has already inspected a few rain-affected areas of Bengaluru city and that he would continue to do so in the future as well. Bommai, in response to a question, said ''We care for Bengaluru. Officials have been directed to take up project and repair works once the rain reduces and preparations are on. Work will be taken up on a war footing.''

