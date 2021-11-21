Left Menu

Govt committed to make northeastern states green energy hub of the country: Dharmendra Pradhan

Stating that the Centre is committed to making northeastern states the green energy hub of the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that energy export to south-east Asian countries from northeastern states will bring economic empowerment in the region.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:28 IST
Govt committed to make northeastern states green energy hub of the country: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan at IIT Guwahati (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that the Centre is committed to making northeastern states the green energy hub of the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that energy export to south-east Asian countries from northeastern states will bring economic empowerment in the region. "Government of India is committed to make northeastern states the green energy hub of the country. Energy can even be supplied to our neighbors, the south-east Asian countries. That's how economic empowerment will come," said Pradhan while addressing the inauguration of various facilities at IIT Guwahati today.

"I have requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to organize research conclaves in all northeastern states. Gone are the days of being job seekers, now become job providers. Congratulations and thanks for all the new projects and the nano-tech center," he added. Pradhan's remarks came after inaugurating various infrastructure facilities at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati which included the Centre for Nanotechnology, Centre for Indian Knowledge System and two hostels for students and staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021