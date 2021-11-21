Govt committed to make northeastern states green energy hub of the country: Dharmendra Pradhan

Stating that the Centre is committed to making northeastern states the green energy hub of the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that energy export to south-east Asian countries from northeastern states will bring economic empowerment in the region. "Government of India is committed to make northeastern states the green energy hub of the country. Energy can even be supplied to our neighbors, the south-east Asian countries. That's how economic empowerment will come," said Pradhan while addressing the inauguration of various facilities at IIT Guwahati today.

"I have requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to organize research conclaves in all northeastern states. Gone are the days of being job seekers, now become job providers. Congratulations and thanks for all the new projects and the nano-tech center," he added. Pradhan's remarks came after inaugurating various infrastructure facilities at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati which included the Centre for Nanotechnology, Centre for Indian Knowledge System and two hostels for students and staff.

