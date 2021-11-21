Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:35 IST
Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting at Singhu border concludes
A visual from the meeting.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) meeting, which was going on at the Singhu border, concluded on Sunday. The meeting was called to discuss the future course of action on farmers' protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws.

As the government has agreed to withdraw the three farm laws, the farmer unions have shifted their focus on minimum support price (MSP), demanding a law on it. The farmers are also demanding compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protests and the withdrawal of cases registered against them.

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the past year across Delhi's borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

