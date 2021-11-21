Left Menu

Drugs-on-cruise case: Bombay HC's recent order raises suspicions of attempted extortion from accused, says Mahesh Jethmalani

Reacting to the Bombay High Court's recent order in the drugs-on-cruise case, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani said that the case against Aryan Khan and others was grossly exaggerated which raises the suspicion of attempted extortion from the accused.

Reacting to the Bombay High Court's recent order in the drugs-on-cruise case, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani said that the case against Aryan Khan and others was grossly exaggerated which raises the suspicion of attempted extortion from the accused. "Crystal clear from the Bombay High Court's verdict that the case against Aryan Khan and others was grossly exaggerated. The young man has needlessly spent 25 days instead of one day at worst. The overkill only enhances suspicions of attempted extortion from the accused," the senior lawyer tweeted.

The Bombay High Court, in its order issued on Saturday, had said that there is "hardly any positive evidence" against Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, for the offence of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The Court also noted that Khan was not in possession of drugs while the other two had "small quantities" of drugs under the NDPS Act.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. Eight people were later arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people including were arrested so far in connection with the case. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the High Court on October 28. (ANI)

