Rameswaram fishermen celebrate World Fisheries Day

Fishermen community from Rameswaram celebrated World Fisheries Day in the district on Sunday. They distributed sweets in the town. Rameswaram is a coastal town 2 km away from the mainland of India and residents of this town are dependent on the sea for their livelihood.

Prince Soraiman, Rameswaram district president of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation, said, "Today is World Fisheries Day. It is a special day for all of us. The fisher community is in financial difficulties. The government should the community by providing financial assistance to provide education to the children of the community. In case of some untoward incident while venturing into the sea the government should increase financial aid from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh." Balamurugan, a fisherman, said, "This is for the first time we are celebrating World Fisheries Day in a grand way. Sweets were distributed to the fishermen."

World Fisheries Day is celebrated across the world on 21 November annually. The main purpose behind this day is to highlight the importance of sustainable stocks of fisheries in the world. It also focuses on other related factors such as the necessity of healthy oceans, balance in ecosystem and surroundings. World Fisheries Day marks a significant day for the fisher-folk communities. (ANI)

