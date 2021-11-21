Left Menu

Union Cabinet likely to approve on Wednesday bills for withdrawal of farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 15:20 IST
Union Cabinet likely to approve on Wednesday bills for withdrawal of farm laws
The Union Cabinet is likely to take up for approval on Wednesday the bills for withdrawal of the three farm laws, sources in the government said.

These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced on the occasion of Gurupurab the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.

The winter session of Parliament would commence from November 29.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them. The government will now bring bills for the withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament following the prime minister's announcement.

