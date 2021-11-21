Left Menu

Farmer trampled to death by elephant in J'khand

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 40-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bhaduagoda village under the Kandra Police Station limits on Saturday evening when Vibhishan Mahato was returning home from his agriculture field and attacked by the wild pachyderm, an officer said.

Mahato's body was recovered near his paddy field on Sunday morning and sent for post mortem examination, Kandra Police Station assistant sub-inspector Udai Kumar said. A large number of villagers expressed their resentment over alleged inaction by the forest department to drive away elephants invading the area in search of food for the past couple of days.

They demanded adequate compensation for the victim's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

