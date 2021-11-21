Left Menu

Maha CM announces Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia to kin of woman forest guard killed in tigress attack

Thackeray expressed grief over Dumanes death and described the incident as unfortunate.The chief minister announced that her husband will be given a job in the forest department.Earlier in the day, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also condoled the death of Dumane, and hailed the frontline heroes of the forest department for doing a great job despite risks.Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt Swati Dumane.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 18:20 IST
Maha CM announces Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia to kin of woman forest guard killed in tigress attack
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the family of the woman forest guard, who was killed in an attack by a tigress in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district while she was on duty. The tigress mauled to death the forest guard, Swati Dumane, on Saturday morning when she was conducting a sign survey in TATR as part of an exercise to determine the number of tigers there, officials have said. Thackeray expressed grief over Dumane's death and described the incident as unfortunate.

The chief minister announced that her husband will be given a job in the forest department.

Earlier in the day, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also condoled the death of Dumane, and hailed the frontline heroes of the forest department for doing a great job despite risks.

''Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt Swati Dumane. Our forest frontline heroes are doing a great job, fraught with risks. My condolences to Smt Dumane's family. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti,'' the minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021