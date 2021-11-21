Skier Arif Khan's family rejoices after his selection for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Family members of skier Arif Khan rejoiced after his selection for Winter Olympics 2022 to be held in Beijing, China. Speaking to ANI, Arif's father Mohd Yaseen Khan said he is happy for his son

"We are happy that he qualified for the Winter Olympics. He started skiing at the age of four in Gulmarg," he said. Talking about Arif's dedication, Yaseen Khan said his son is passionate and optimistic in life.

"He is a joyful person and never loses hope in life. And I also have faith in him that he will go far in a career," father said. Merajudin Khan, younger brother of Arif said, "We want him to win the medal in the Winter Olympics and make India and Kashmir proud."

"We want him to grow more and make Indian and Jammu Kashmir proud," he added. Arif Khan has qualified for the upcoming Winter Olympics 2022 to be held in Beijing. He secured his place in the games during the qualifying alpine skiing event in Dubai.

Taking to his Twitter, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Arif for the achievement and wrote, "Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you." Beijing Winter Olympics, 2022 is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 in Beijing and towns in the neighboring Hebei province in the People's Republic of China.

