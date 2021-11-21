Left Menu

Registration fee for FPOs, PACs and SHGs reduced substantially to Rs 500: WDRA chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:29 IST
Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) Chairperson Harpreet Singh Sunday said the registration fee has been substantially reduced to Rs 500 for farmer producers organisations (FPOs), primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACs) and self-help groups (SHGs).

The registration fee has been reduced for these organisations as they have a natural advantage in providing warehousing facilities at the farm gate, he said addressing a webinar organised as part of a week-long celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

''It is informed that registration fees are substantially reduced to Rs 500 for FPOs/PACs/SHGs as compared to Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 for other conventional warehouses along with a reduction in other charges,'' Singh said in a statement.

PACs/ FPOs can hire unutilised warehouses in their localities in case they don't own warehouses and upgrade them to WDRA standards to extend benefits to the farmers, he said.

Further, he suggested a business model for PACs/ FPOs, which can provide composite services of aggregation, sorting/grading, assistance in providing pledge finance through financial institutions and sale at appropriate times as a collective lot to get the best process and thereby increasing the income of the farmers.

A short film on the development of the warehousing sector and the benefits of e-NWR (electronic negotiable warehouse receipt) was launched. A presentation regarding the repository ecosystem was also made.

