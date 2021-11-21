SKM to hold meeting on Nov 27 to decide future course of action

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday decided to send an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise its pending demands and said farmers will go ahead with their planned march to Parliament on November 29 to observe one year of anti-farm law protests.

The umbrella body of agitating farm unions took the decision in a meeting, its first after the prime minister in his address to the nation on Friday announced repeal of the three farm laws which triggered a year of protests by farmers.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) met to decide on the next course of action, including on legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, which is one its pending demands.

The body will hold another meeting on November 27, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said. This meeting will come ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on November 29, and during which the farm laws will be repealed formally.

''We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. The Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held tomorrow; Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas on Sir Chhotu Ram's birth anniversary on November 24; Dilli Border Morche pe Chalo on November 26 and all state-level farmer-worker protests in states far away from Delhi and Sansad Chalo on November 29,'' Rajewal said while addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, one of the anti-farm law protest sites During the meeting, it was decided to send an open letter to the prime minister, raising the pending demands of the farmers' movement, including a central legislation to guarantee a remunerative MSP, a statement from the SKM said.

''SKM also decided to continue with all the announced programmes as per plan. The next meeting will take place on November 27, to review developments if any,'' it added.

Farmer leaders have been maintaining that the protesters will stay put at border areas of Delhi until the Centre formally repeals these laws in Parliament and has indicated their stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

