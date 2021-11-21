Left Menu

People should not just chant Jai Shri Ram, but should also try to become like him: RSS chief

People should not only chant Jai Shri Ram but should also try to become like Lord Ram, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:29 IST
People should not just chant Jai Shri Ram, but should also try to become like him: RSS chief
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People should not only chant Jai Shri Ram but should also try to become like Lord Ram, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday. "Nowadays, we raise the slogan of Jai Shri Ram enthusiastically. There is nothing wrong in it but we should also follow the path shown by Lord Ram," the RSS chief said at an event in Delhi.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering at Sant Ishwar Samman at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi where people from different sections of the society, who have served the country selflessly, were honoured. "Following Lord Ram's ideals gives people the courage to walk forward. Such people exist and are like us in appearance. They are not supernatural. They do not expect any form of cash or kind. They just do their work silently," Bhagwat said.

Citing an excerpt from Ramayana, Bhagwat said, "Just like Lord Ram's brother Bharat loved him, many common men, in today's times, finds it difficult to love their brothers in such a way. Such people should learn from Lord Ram's life." Lauding the great men who served the country, Bhagwat said, "India has produced more great men in the past 200 years than the whole world has produced." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021