People should not just chant Jai Shri Ram, but should also try to become like him: RSS chief

People should not only chant Jai Shri Ram but should also try to become like Lord Ram, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday. "Nowadays, we raise the slogan of Jai Shri Ram enthusiastically. There is nothing wrong in it but we should also follow the path shown by Lord Ram," the RSS chief said at an event in Delhi.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering at Sant Ishwar Samman at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi where people from different sections of the society, who have served the country selflessly, were honoured. "Following Lord Ram's ideals gives people the courage to walk forward. Such people exist and are like us in appearance. They are not supernatural. They do not expect any form of cash or kind. They just do their work silently," Bhagwat said.

Citing an excerpt from Ramayana, Bhagwat said, "Just like Lord Ram's brother Bharat loved him, many common men, in today's times, finds it difficult to love their brothers in such a way. Such people should learn from Lord Ram's life." Lauding the great men who served the country, Bhagwat said, "India has produced more great men in the past 200 years than the whole world has produced." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)