Left Menu

Andhra named best marine state, Telangana top performer in inland fisheries

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:35 IST
Andhra named best marine state, Telangana top performer in inland fisheries
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana was adjudged best performer in inland fisheries, while Andhra Pradesh was named the best marine state in the country by the Centre on Sunday.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala announced the awards at a programme to celebrate World Fisheries Day in Bhubaneswar.

Balasore in Odisha was named the best marine district, and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh received the award for the best district in inland fisheries.

The award for the best hilly and Northeastern state in the sector was given to Tripura. Bongaigaon in Assam received the award in this category for being the best district.

Rupala said that the Centre has set a target of achieving Rs 1 lakh crore export from the sector by 2024-25.

He said that states need to be inspired by each other and explore options to grow in the marine sector.

''There is a need for environment-friendly fishing and also look for sustaining the sector while continuing consumption,'' he said.

The minister along with the delegates visited the exhibition stalls set up by the farmers and entrepreneurs at the venue.

Various posters and jingles on fisheries were also released during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021