Karnataka CM Bommai visits rain-affected areas of Chikkaballapur district

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited rain-affected areas of Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district on Sunday. The unseasonal incessant rains in the district have left 24 houses collapsed and 1,078 houses partially damaged, the chief minister said.

"A compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be paid for those whose houses are completely damaged," Bommai said. Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts have suffered extensive losses for crops, houses and public property in the recent heavy rains.

Preliminary reports on the losses had been obtained and a comprehensive report on exact destruction would be available in a couple of days. The exact compensation to be released would be decided on receiving the comprehensive report, Bommai said. The Deputy Commissioner had been instructed to pay Rs 10,000 immediately as compensation for the houses partially damaged, he said.

Bommai also issued orders for preparing a detailed project report for the construction of Rajakaluve from the Kandavara irrigation tank to the Gopalakrishna tank to avoid flooding in the area. The government will help the affected people and said ministers were touring the affected districts to supervise relief works, he said. (ANI)

