Andhra govt to distribute essential commodities to flood-affected families free of cost

After the review meeting on the flood situation in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Anantapur districts, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday decided to distribute essential commodities like rice, dal, edible oil, onions, and potatoes to all flood-affected families free of cost. According to the government order, for the families whose houses were inundated/marooned in the floodwater, the state government will distribute 25 kilos of rice, along with 1 kg each of red gram, onions and potatoes. A litre of cooking oil will also be given to each family affected.

"The Commissioner and Director Marketing, Guntur is requested to take necessary action for distribution of Onion and Potatoes to the affected families without any delay and send proposals to the Government for reimbursement of the expenditure," the order further read. As many as 20 people have lost their life due to floods in Andhra Pradesh, while over 30 people are still missing.

"The death toll rises to 20 due to floods in Andhra Pradesh. Over 30 still missing," Andhra Pradesh Government officials had said on Saturday. The Indian Coast Guard Station Krishnapatnam was deployed to the two flood-relief teams in Nellore district for augmenting flood relief operations and rendering assistance to the stranded personnel in Kollagatala village amid heavy rains across the state. (ANI)

