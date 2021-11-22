Shelter in place order issued after vehicle slams into Wisconsin parade

Authorities in Waukesha, Wisconsin, have asked people near the downtown area to shelter in place after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade there, injuring more than 20 people, according to local media reports.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports of the shelter in place advisory and it was not immediately clear why it was issued.

