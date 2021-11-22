Left Menu

Shelter in place order issued after vehicle slams into Wisconsin parade

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 06:50 IST
Authorities in Waukesha, Wisconsin, have asked people near the downtown area to shelter in place after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade there, injuring more than 20 people, according to local media reports.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports of the shelter in place advisory and it was not immediately clear why it was issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

