Left Menu

Noida's air quality in 'Severe' category, AQI at 414

The air quality in Noida was recorded in the 'severe' category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 414, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-11-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 09:36 IST
Noida's air quality in 'Severe' category, AQI at 414
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in Noida was recorded in the 'severe' category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 414, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), other nearby areas stood at - Faridabad (334), Ghaziabad (320), Greater Noida (221) and Gurgaon (353).

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI at 352. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021