Chennai likely to receive light to moderate rain

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu within the next one hour, informed the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next five days.

"Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over Coastal Karnataka on 21st Nov," IMD tweeted. The IMD also predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 24 and 25. (ANI)

