Left Menu

Another day, another frothing in Yamuna river at Delhi's Kalindi Kunj

The now-familiar sight of thick layers of toxic froth floating on the surface of Yamuna River was once again sighted at Kalindi Kunj in the national capital on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 10:21 IST
Another day, another frothing in Yamuna river at Delhi's Kalindi Kunj
Frothing in Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The now-familiar sight of thick layers of toxic froth floating on the surface of Yamuna River was once again sighted at Kalindi Kunj in the national capital on Monday. The Delhi government claims the froth in the river is because of the release of untreated waste from industries located in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Bhim Sen Bhat, a resident who came to the river to offer morning prayers said, "Even after seven years of the formation of a union ministry specially focused on cleaning the polluted river, nothing major has happened on the ground. The responsibility of cleaning the Yamuna is not only the responsibility of the government but also of the citizens." During the recent Chhath Puja, devotees were seen paying obeisance to the Sun God in the Yamuna with toxic foam floating on the surface of the river.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said that the Delhi government will implement a six-point action plan to clean the river which is expected to be completed by February 2025. He also said that the Delhi government is also working on sewer treatment on war-footing.

Explaining the six-point action plan, Kejriwal said, "First, new sewer treatment plants are being built. Second, the capacity of existing plants is being increased. Third, the technology of old treatment plants is being changed. Fourth, waste from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that goes into rivers will now be merged into sewers. Fifth, In some areas people have not taken sewer connections, we have decided to install sewer connections in such areas at nominal charges. And the sixth is desilting and rehabilitation of sewers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021