Late Major Dhoundiyal accorded Shaurya Chakra; wife, mother receive award

Army Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack, was accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:57 IST
Wife and mother of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal receive his Shaurya Chakra. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Army Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who was killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack, was accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on Monday. Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal's wife Lieutenant Nitika Kaul and mother Saroj Dhoundiyal received his Shaurya Chakra.

He has been accorded the Shaurya Chakra for his role in an operation where five terrorists were eliminated and 200 kg explosive material was recovered. He lost his life in the February 2019 encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

