BJP leaders should desist from making provocative statements on farm laws: Mayawati

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:59 IST
BJP leaders should desist from making provocative statements on farm laws: Mayawati
BSP president Mayawati on Monday charged that some BJP leaders were vitiating the atmosphere by their provocative statements on the issue of repeal of farm laws, and asked that they be reined in to instill confidence among farmers.

She also demanded that besides the repeal of farm laws, the other demands of the protesting farmers should be met by the government so that they can return to their homes.

Besides the demand of farmers agitating for about one year for repeal of three agriculture laws, some other legitimate demands also need a timely solution so that they can return to their respective homes satisfied and engage in their works, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

''At the same time, in order to instill confidence among farmers about the announcement to withdraw agricultural laws, it is necessary to rein in rhetorics of BJP leaders who, despite the announcement by the PM, create suspicion among the people and are spoiling the atmosphere with their provocative statements,'' she added.

Though Mayawati did not name any BJP leader, she was apparently referring to the remarks by BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj that the laws could be brought again, if needed ''Bills are made and repealed. They will come again and will be made again. It hardly takes any time (bills to bante rehte hai, bigarhte rehte hai...vaapas aajaayenge, dobaaraa ban jaayenge...koi der nahi lagtee hai),'' he had said.

"But, I would thank Modiji that he displayed a big heart, and he chose the nation over the laws. And those whose intentions were wrong, those who had raised slogans of Pakistan zindabad and Khalistan zindabad, they have got a befitting reply," he had said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced that the Centre would repeal the farm laws after the nearly year-long agitation by a section of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

