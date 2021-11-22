Left Menu

J-K: NIA conducts searches in case linked to terrorism

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in connection with a case linked to terrorism, said the official statement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:33 IST
J-K: NIA conducts searches in case linked to terrorism
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in connection with a case linked to terrorism, said the official statement. "The raids were conducted in Srinagar and some other places," said NIA.

Further, details are awaited. Earlier last week, two accused in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy cases were arrested by NIA.

Those arrested have been identified as Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir, residents of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

