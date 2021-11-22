More than 18 crore land records digitised in Haryana: CM Khattar

Left Menu

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the land records will be scanned, digitised, indexed and preserved electronically in the state and 18.50 crores documents have already been digitised.

ANI | Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:59 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Yamuna Nagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the land records will be scanned, digitised, indexed and preserved electronically in the state and 18.50 crores documents have already been digitised. "Now the land records have been scanned, digitized, indexed and preserved electronically," said Khattar in YamunaNagar on Sunday.

"In the first phase, about 18.50 crore documents of the state have been scanned and digitized, the number of these documents will be increased further," CMO Haryana Tweeted. "Now the oldest records will be available to the people of the state through a single click. As in the past, the public will not be afraid of the record being lost, burnt or torn. This will not only reduce the ground disputes and check corruption but also bring more transparency in the work of the Revenue Department," an official tweet added.

"A total of 22 centres have been set up to digitalise land records," Khattar added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

