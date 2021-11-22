Chhattisgarh govt announces reduction of VAT on petrol, diesel

Left Menu

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday decided to reduce Value Added Tax VAT on petrol and diesel by 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.This decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a government official said.The move will cause a loss of nearly Rs 1,000 crore to the state exchequer.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-11-2021 15:26 IST
The Chhattisgarh government on Monday decided to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

This decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a government official said.

The move will cause a loss of nearly Rs 1,000 crore to the state exchequer. "Providing major relief to the people of the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led cabinet has decided to cut the prices of petrol and diesel. VAT on diesel and petrol has been reduced by 2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. The state government will bear the loss of about Rs 1,000 cr.." the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted.

