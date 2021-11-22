Left Menu

Offline classes for 1 to 5 resume in Gujarat

The offline classes for school students from classes one to five commenced today in Gujarat.

ANI | Ahmadabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-11-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 15:37 IST
Schools reopen in Gujarat ( Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The offline classes for school students from classes one to five commenced today in Gujarat. "Attendance will be optional and consent of the parents (for their children to attend the classes) will be needed," State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had said yesterday.

However, as the decision by the state government to reopen schools for the said classes came a day earlier, schools are not fully ready. Coordinator of Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmadabad, Vishal Patel, said, "Government gave the decision yesterday, so parents and schools aren't fully prepared. We will prepare in accordance with the number of consent letters we receive from parents."

"We had sanitized the school, yesterday. In case, we receive 100 per cent consent, we'll call the students in an odd-even method, as per their roll no. We will allow their entry only after mandatory masks, normal temperature, consent letter and sanitization," he added. Earlier, physical classes for students of standard 6 to 8 were started on September 2 in Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

