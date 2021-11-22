BJP national president JP Nadda offers prayers at UP's Gorakhnath temple
Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple on Monday during his two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple on Monday during his two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present with him. Entire Uttar Pradesh has been divided into areas and three top leaders have been assigned two areas each for the polls. Nadda has been assigned the areas of Gorakhpur and Kanpur.
Home Minister Amit Shah has been given Braj and West to oversee poll preparations while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been assigned Kashi and Awadh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
