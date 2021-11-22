Left Menu

Indonesia, Denmark sign agreements boosting green economy

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:04 IST
Indonesia, Denmark sign agreements boosting green economy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Denmark and Indonesia on Monday signed a pair of agreements that aim to boost the large Asian nation's green and sustainable development goals.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod met Indonesian officials in the capital of Jakarta to discuss fighting climate change as well as building economic and security cooperation.

"We want the world to become more green and more sustainable,'' Kofod told reporters.

''We are launching a new energy platform that doubles our effort in fighting against climate change and promotes renewable energy in the electricity mix," he added.

The agreements incorporate United Nations sustainable development goals, and focus on expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, waste management, food and agriculture, as well as building a circular economy, according to Kofod and Marsudi.

"Sustainable growth is no longer an option. It is a must. Therefore, I am very happy to see our longstanding cooperation to reduce greenhouse gas emission," Marsudi said.

Kofod's visit to Indonesia is his first official visit. Among the Nordic countries, Denmark is the second largest trade, investment and tourism partner for Indonesia, which is Southeast Asia's most populous nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021