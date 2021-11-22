Left Menu

Kamal Hassan tests positive for COVID-19

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:05 IST
Kamal Hassan tests positive for COVID-19
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Hassan tweeted in Tamil, "Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital."

Meanwhile, India reported 8,488 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 538 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. As many as 249 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,65,911. The country's active caseload stands at 1,18,443 which accounts for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.34 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 12,510 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,34,547. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.31 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021