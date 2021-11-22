Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices close in red; Sensex tanks 1,170 pts, Nifty slips below 17,500

Stock markets witnessed a bloodbath since the opening on Monday, with the benchmark index continuing the downside move throughout the day and crashing by almost 2 per cent at the closing bell.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:36 IST
Equity benchmark indices close in red; Sensex tanks 1,170 pts, Nifty slips below 17,500
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stock markets witnessed a bloodbath since the opening on Monday, with the benchmark index continuing the downside move throughout the day and crashing by almost 2 per cent at the closing bell. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 1170.12 points or 1.96 per cent at 58465.89, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 348.30 points or 1.96 per cent at 17416.50.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted the most were the energy sector with a decline of 3.99 per cent, consumer durables with 3.22 per cent, the auto sector with 3.07 per cent, and oil and gas with 3.00 per cent. The only sectors that gained were Telecom by 2.92 per cent and metal by 0.07 per cent.

Among stocks, the top gainer was Bharti Airtel which surged 3.90 per cent to Rs 742.05 per share, followed by Asian Paints up by 1.14 per cent to Rs 3,263 per share, and Power Grid Corp up by 0.99 per cent to Rs 194.25 per share. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance cracked by 5.74 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv down by 4.69 per cent, Reliance down by 4.42 per cent and NTPC down by 3.73 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021